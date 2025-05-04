Heartbreak for Rebels in All-Ireland minor camogie decider 

THERE was heartbreak for Cork in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor A camogie final as Kilkenny scored the goals that mattered in a 3-8 to 0-8 win at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

There was Carbery interest here as Enniskeane’s Maebh O’Brien started in attack, and scored a point, while Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy lined out in midfield, but her loss to a shoulder injury in the first half was a blow to the Leesiders’ cause. Valley Rovers’ Shona Cronin came off the bench in the second half and scored two points.

This was a pillar-to-post triumph for David Maher’s outfit, who scored their first goal after five minutes and led 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, with Clara Murphy (3), Ally Mulkerrins and Maebh O’Brien all on target. A second Kilkenny goal at the start of the second half pushed Kilkenny clear, and Cork hopes were hit when Rachel Murphy’s penalty thundered back off the crossbar and was cleared. Kilkenny added a third goal late on to seal the win.

Scorers for Cork were Clara Murphy (0-4f), Shona Cronin (0-2, 1f, 1 45), Ally Mulkerrins (0-1) and Meabh O’Brien (0-1 each).