Heartbreak for Clonakilty in dramatic Munster Clubs Boys U16 Cup final

CLONAKILTY U16s suffered late heartbreak when Waterpark scored a match-winning try with the last play of the Munster Clubs Boys U16 Cup final.

Clon were 22-14 ahead going into the final ten minutes but just couldn’t hang on, as Waterpark snatched a 26-22 win at Virgin Media Park.

The Waterford team scored first through an Oscar Flanagan try and conversion before Liam Walsh crashed over in the 11th minute to stretch their lead. Clonakilty hit back and touched down on 24 minutes through Ewan Knowles, as they trailed 14-5 at half time.

Clon showed their class when they scored two converted tries within four minutes early in the second half. First, Knowles scored his second try in the 33rd minute before Fionn O’Donovan crossed the line on 36 minutes. Daniel Donovan added two conversions as Clon hit the front. A Donovan penalty after 48 minutes stretched the West Cork side’s lead to 22-14, but two late Waterpark tries dashed Clon’s dreams of glory.

Clonakilty: Joe Twomey; Fionn O’Donovan, Daniel Donovan, Ewan Knowles, Joe Coleman; Lochlann Rohan, Cillian Sturdy; Yousef Al Rubeei, Zinzan Llewellyn, Charlie Hart; Rhoan Draper, Devrim Tokay; Éamon Murphy, James Tobin; Tadhg O’Brien.

Replacements: Cullen Kearns, Danny Murphy, Ronán O’Sullivan, Lewis Timmins, Luke Griffin, Josh Khan, Matthew Draper, Robert McCarthy.