Heaphy finishes third in B final at World Championships

September 23rd, 2022 11:19 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Lydia Heaphy in action for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships.

LYDIA Heaphy finished third in the B final of the lightweight women's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships on Friday morning.

The Skibbereen rower, racing in lane one, was fourth at the halfway mark, but then passed Spain’s Natalia Miguel Gomez to take third spot.

The battle for the win was already between Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga and Iranian rower Nazanin Malaei, with Lechuga taking the lead inside the final 500 metres. 

As much as Heaphy tried, she couldn’t close the gap on the top two, so the Leap woman finished third, in 07:44.13, behind Lechuga (7:39.58) and Malaei (7:41.95).

***

