Sport

Healy admits 'it’s just not good enough' after European 400m exit

August 15th, 2022 9:40 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Phil Healy finished sixth in her 400m heat at the European Championships.

A DISAPPOINTED Phil Healy admitted her performance in the women’s 400m heats at the European Athletics Championships was ‘not good enough’ as she made an early exit from the competition.

The Bandon AC track star, in lane three, finished a surprise sixth in 53.10, well outside her PB of 51.50.

Healy looked in a good position coming off the final bend but struggled down the home straight.

‘It’s just not good enough,’ Healy told RTÉ afterwards.

‘I came here, targeted this championship. 53.10 is my worst performance of the year and this is not the place to have your worst performance.’

The Ballineen woman will be in action with the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team later in the week.

