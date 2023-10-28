Haven’s attack relentless. Nemo defence miserly. Something’s gotta give

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

A CLASH of two of the most prestigious footballing clubs in the county is once again upon us as Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers will contest the 2023 Cork Premier Senior Football final.

These two are making a bit of a habit of meeting in the business end of the championship but it’s a true testament to their clubs who are constantly striving for success. Nemo Rangers are the kingpins of Cork football, they hold all the accolades, 23-times winners, and reigning senior champions. Castlehaven, a club with no shortage of success with the big ball, having won five titles themselves, are now all that stand in the city sides’ way of number 24. Sunday’s match-up is expected to be a cracker.

Both teams come into the final after impressive campaigns. The Haven emerged out of the West Cork group of death, finishing above Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, and Valley Rovers. They followed that up with a hard-fought win over Ballincollig, which set them up with the daunting task of a semi-final clash with St Finbarr’s. The Haven men, to their credit, rose to the occasion and more, showcasing a clinical display of free-flowing attacking football that buried the favourites’ chances.

Nemo made light work of their group as they saw off challenges from Ballincollig, Éire Óg, and Carrigaline. It was Clonakilty in the quarters for Nemo, a game that was not for the purists simply down to the horrific weather conditions. To their credit though, Nemo weathered that storm, winning out by the bare minimum which allowed them to progress to meet divisional side Duhallow. An easier task for the city side as the conditions on this occasion allowed them to play to their strengths.

There’ll be many battles throughout the field this Sunday, but without a doubt, the winning and losing of this game will come down to whether Nemo can keep the Haven’s star men quiet up top. Brian Hurley, his brother Michael, and Jack Cahalane lead an attack that would strike fear into any backline. Nemo to this point have been stout in defence, conceding on average just over eight points per game in the championship. Whereas the Haven have scored just under 16 per game. Something is going to have to give on Sunday. The Carbery side will also need to be wary of the influence of Cork star Luke Connolly at the other end if they are to come away with the Andy Scannell Cup.

So as two goliaths of Cork football go to war on Sunday, it’s too close to call. For the neutrals, there’s no question that there will be drama and excitement. The question for the teams and supporters is, will it be number 24 or will it be number six?