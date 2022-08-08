Haven end drought as they beat their West Cork rivals

CASTLEHAVEN 1-13

CLONAKILTY 1-12

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CASTLEHAVEN’S wait for a first-ever West Cork LGFA adult trophy is over.

Intermediate outfit Haven got the better of senior side Clonakilty to get their hands on the 2022 Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Division 1 title following a memorable clash in Leap on Saturday.

The winners had to overcome the losses of Katie Cronin and Noreen O’Sullivan to injury. Mairead O’Driscoll took over the free-taking responsibilities and she, along with Siobhan Courtney, Emma O’Callaghan and Gráinne O’Sullivan saw the Haven edge a terrific advert for West Cork ladies football.

Clonakilty will rue wasted Millie Condon and Katie O’Driscoll goal-scoring opportunities as well as a missed Sinead O’Donovan penalty.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for full report and reaction.