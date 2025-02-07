Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Castlehaven ace Conor Cahalane training with Cork footballers

February 7th, 2025 7:35 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Castlehaven ace Conor Cahalane training with Cork footballers Image
Castlehaven's Conor Cahalane.

Share this article

CONOR Cahalane is a new addition to the Cork senior football panel.

The Southern Star can confirm that the dual star is training with the Cork footballers.

Cahalane, who has been involved in the Cork senior hurling panel in recent seasons, was a notable omission from the Rebels' hurling squad announced this week, and Cork football boss John Cleary has moved fast to add Cahalane to the football set-up.

Cahalane has been a key member of the Castlehaven team that has won back-to-back county premier senior football championships.

 

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended