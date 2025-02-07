Castlehaven ace Conor Cahalane training with Cork footballers

CONOR Cahalane is a new addition to the Cork senior football panel.

The Southern Star can confirm that the dual star is training with the Cork footballers.

Cahalane, who has been involved in the Cork senior hurling panel in recent seasons, was a notable omission from the Rebels' hurling squad announced this week, and Cork football boss John Cleary has moved fast to add Cahalane to the football set-up.

Cahalane has been a key member of the Castlehaven team that has won back-to-back county premier senior football championships.