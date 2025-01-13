Harte showing his class in Hockey India League

BEFORE David Harte embarked on his latest Hockey India League adventure, he popped home to West Cork for a few days in December.

It was a chance to catch up with family and friends after one of his busiest years yet – and the trip home also meant that Harte could finally pick up his West Cork Sports Star monthly award that had been lying in wait for the former Bandon Grammar student since February.

Initially, the award was to recognise Harte’s key role in the Irish men’s hockey team qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris, given the journey he had been on in recent years.

From the heartbreak of missing out on qualifying for the Tokyo Games to the hamstring rupture that threatened his career, the 36-year-old’s story is one of resilience and determination to get back to the biggest stage of all. And he did in 2024, lining out for Ireland in the Olympics in Paris, and emerging as the Green Machine’s standout performer with several eye-catching shot-stopping performances.

On the world stage, Harte proved he is still one of the best in the world – and the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League think so too.

In a bidding war ahead of the franchised league that sees eight men’s teams competing for the top prize, they splashed out 32 lakhs (around €35,000) on Harte, making him the most expensive international goalkeeper in the league.

This is Harte’s fifth time competing in Hockey India League, which started on December 28th and runs to February 1st. After previously lining out for Mumbai Magicians in 2014 and then Dabang Mumbai from 2015 to 2017, the man from Ringrone outside Kinsale is now with the Tamil Nadu Dragons.

It’s no surprise that he was the hero in their penalty shoot-out win against Kalinga Lancers last weekend, proving his worth again. And he has consistently shown his class for years, including in 2024 when he also won the Dutch men’s league title with his club SV Kampong. Getting his giant hands on his latest West Cork Sports Star monthly award was the perfect end to Harte’s year.