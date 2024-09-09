Hammies and Clonakilty hurlers to play in U19 Munster colleges

HAMILTON High School Bandon is one of 13 schools entered in the Munster colleges’ Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholaim (U19B hurling), and they are in Group 2 with Edmund Rice Secondary School Carrick-on-Suir and Abbey CBS.

Kinsale Community College are in Group 1 with Coachford College, High School CBS Clonmel and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh.

The Munster colleges’ U19A, U19B and U19C hurling competitions are scheduled to begin on Wednesday October 16th.

U19B Hurling – Group 1: Coachford College, High School CBS Clonmel, Kinsale Community College, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh. Group 2: Abbey CBS, CBS Secondary School, Carrick on Suir, Hamilton High School. Group 3: Mitchelstown CBS, Scoil Pól Kilfinane, Coláiste Mhuire Thurles. Group 4 – Scariff Community College, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Meanwhile, Clonakilty Community College is in Group 2 of the Corn Risteard Uí Mhathúna (U19C hurling) alongside Presentation Ballingarry, Ennistymon CS and Causeway Comprehensive School. Twenty schools are in this competition.