Gore, O'Mahony and Hurley named in exciting Cork full-forward line for McGrath Cup final

THE Cork full-forward line for Saturday’s McGrath Cup final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds is bursting with scoring potential.

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy has named Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) and Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) to lead the line, and all three have combined for 7-13 in the county’s two McGrath Cup games so far.

2019 U20 All-Ireland winners Gore (3-5) and O’Mahony (1-4) tormented Kerry in the opening game, while Hurley scored 3-4 in the win against Tipperary.

Returning star Ciarán Sheehan has been named at centre forward for Saturday’s pre-season final (5.30pm throw-in), having played and scored one point against Kerry in Cork’s 6-19 to 2-9 win in Tralee.

Cork team v Limerick: Anthony Casey (Kiskeam); Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), Aidan Browne (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Kevin Crowley (Millstreet), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty); Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Ciarán Sheehan (Eire Óg), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven).

Subs: Joe Creedon (Iveleary), Peter Murphy (Bandon), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Sean White (Clonakilty), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh), Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).