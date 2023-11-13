Goleen to play waiting game after booking final spot

GOLEEN must play the waiting game after booking their spot in the Cork Junior B Football Championship final.

The Carbery club beat Garnish 0-15 to 1-4 in their semi-final in Skibbereen on Sunday, but have to wait until Sunday, December 3rd to play the final in Páirc Uí Rinn, as three clubs are involved on the other side of the draw – Douglas, Kildorrery and Ballinora.

Kildorrery and Ballinora play their quarter-final next Sunday, 19th, with the winner meeting Douglas on Saturday, November 25th.

Against Garnish, Michael O’Reilly kicked 0-7 (5f) and Darren O’Donovan hit 0-5 (1 45) for Goleen.

Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for a full-page match report including reaction from Goleen’s Kieran Sheehan