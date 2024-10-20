Goleen and Scorchers set up junior B final date

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

COUNTY confined junior B football champions Goleen have kept their double dreams alive after booking their place in the Bandon Co-op Carbery JBFC final against Clann na nGael.

Goleen, who topped their group, had a long wait for this semi-final against Dohenys in Skibbereen, with their last game in mid-August, but a strong period before half time when they stretched their lead to six points was crucial.

By the end, Goleen had nine points to spare over Dohenys, winning 0-14 to 0-5, with Michael O’Reilly topping the scoring charts with 0-5. Paudie O’Regan (0-3), Jake Coughlan (0-2), Daniel O’Driscoll (0-1), Matthew Sheehan (0-1), Darren O’Donovan (0-1) and Jack O’Driscoll (0-1) were all on target, too. A highlight of Goleen’s win was their shot conversion rate of 82 percent, with 14 scores from 17 shots.

Having won the confined county title in July, beating Ballyphehane in the final, Goleen will target more glory in the weeks ahead, and standing in their way in the Carbery decider is a Clann na nGael team that were too strong for Muintir Bháire in the other JBFC semi-final.

The red-hot Scorchers won 5-9 to 0-4, with their lightning start of four goals in the opening ten minutes leaving Muintir Bháire playing catch-up all the way through.

Clann na nGael led 5-1 to 0-2 at half time, and outscored Muintir Bháire by eight points to two in the second period to power into the Carbery final. Paddy McCarthy, Jack Payne-Murphy, Donal O’Donnovan and Robbie McQueen scored the early goals, with McQueen adding a penalty late in the first half.

On a day where 38 players togged out for Clann na nGael, Paddy McCarthy (1-3), Robbie McQueen (2-0), Donal O’Donovan (1-2), Jack Payne-Murphy (1-1) and Luke Hurley (0-3) were all on target.