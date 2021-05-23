Gold again as Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy dominate the world of the lightweight men’s double

PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have continued their dominance of the lightweight men’s double sculls after another gold-winning performance on Sunday morning.
The current World and European champions powered to another gold medal when they won the A final at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne.
The class act in the field, the Skibbereen men in lane four were fifth at 500 metres but once they hit their stride, no-one could keep pace with the Irish boat.
By the end, with a winning time of 06:15.48 they had almost three seconds to spare over Norway in second and Germany in third.
Clear water between the Irish lightweight men’s double of Paul O'Donovan & Fintan McCarthy and the rest of the field as they powered to gold in the A final at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne. pic.twitter.com/rotCbUWX0K
— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) May 23, 2021