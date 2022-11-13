Goals key as Ballinhassig win county camogie title

Ballinhassig 2-11

Ballinora 0-9

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

BALLINHASSIG’S determination proved too much for a spirited Ballinora performance in the county junior A camogie final at Bishopstown.

Indeed, Ballinora may well reflect on the first 18 minutes of the second half as a lost opportunity as they held their near-neighbours scoreless before the player-of-the-match, Grace Healy, settled her team’s composure with a free.

Following the victory, a delighted team manager John Paul Griffin admitted it had been a tough encounter but pointed to the return of several experienced players as making a huge difference in the end. However, one of the younger guns opened the Blues’ account on three minutes when the impressive Grace Healy landed a free.

A minute later, it was followed by another score from the Carrigdhoun outfit as Catriona Collins, who proved a handful for the Ballinora defence in the opening half, scored a point from play.

In what proved difficult conditions for both teams playing with a stiff breeze across the pitch, it didn’t affect the accuracy of Ballinora’s Kate O’Shea, landing five frees in the opening half, the first on five minutes.

Ballinhassig responded four minutes later when Deirdre Cooney fed the Ballinhassig number 14, and she popped the sliotar over the bar. They could have goaled minutes later, but Anne-Marie Leahy settled for a point. Again it was O’Shea who kept her side in touch, landing two more points as Geraldine Collins added a point to the Ballinhassig tally, leaving the score 0-5 to 0-4 on 21 minutes. It was all to play for as the game ebbed and flowed, with both full-back lines outstanding.

A point from Eimear O’Sullivan nudged her side two points ahead before a speculative shot from Caitriona Collins deceived the Ballinora goalkeeper. The Muskerry representative’s response was instant as the impressive Katie Dooley raised a white flag, and it was followed by another O’Shea free, as Rose Murphy scored a superb point. O’Sullivan gave her team breathing space leading up to half time with another point, as the scoreline read at the break 1-7 to 0-7.

Ballinhassig’s failure to kick on in the first 18 minutes of the second half looked like throwing Ballinora a lifeline. Still, the Blues blunted Ballinora’s open game, as they failed to take advantage, scoring only one point from Rose Murphy.

Finally opening up, Ballinhassig landed four unanswered points from Healy (3) and Caitriona Collins in six minutes, but the coup de grace arrived on 56 minutes as the Ballinhassig centre-forward Geraldine Collins found the net.

Ballinora, to their credit, continued to chase the game with Siobhan O’Regan forcing a save from the Ballinhassig goalkeeper, as substitute Karen Lane had an immediate effect landing the concluding point.

Scorers

Ballinhassig: Catriona Collins 1-3; Grace Healy 0-4 (3f); Geraldine Collins 1-1; Eimear O’Sullivan 0-2 (1f); Anne-Marie Leahy 0-1. Ballinora: Kate O’Shea 0-5 (5f); Rose Murphy 0-2; Kate Dooley and Karen Lane 0-1 each.

Ballinhassig: Sarah Leahy; Margaret Healy, Emma O’Donovan (captain), Emer Reardan; Niamh Sheehan, Triona Healy, Aoife Casey; Eimear O’Sullivan, Emma Jordan; Deirdre Coomey, Geraldine Collins, Eimear Daly; Anne-Marie Leahy, Caitriona Collins, Grace Healy. Subs: Amy Keating for A Casey (ht); Evelyn Collins for E Daly (36); Elaine Healy for AM Leahy (54).

Ballinora: Allanah Linehan; Brid Holmes, Nessa Kingston, Eva Murphy; Katieann Crean, Meabh Murphy, Amy O’Riordan; Aoife Nic Abhaird, Judy Murphy; Louise O’Neill, Rose Murphy, Kate O’Shea; Kate Dooley, Siobhan O’Regan, Abbey Murphy. Subs: Lauren Walsh for A Murphy (40); Jennifer Murphy for L O’Neill (48); Karen Lane for A Nic Abhraid (58).