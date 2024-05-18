Goal-mad Ilen Rovers crowned county U21 champions

BY GER McCARTHY

ILEN Rovers beat Ballinhassig in the 2024 Cork LGFA U21E county final in Ahiohill.

Four first-half goals handed the West Cork club a commanding 4-5 to 0-5 interval lead. From there, Ilen dominated the second period and ran out convincing winners to capture the E grade’s U21 county trophy.

Kate Carey (3-5) and Maebh Collins (3-1) top scored for a Rovers team in which Keelin Murphy (1-1), Emma Hurley (0-2), Alice Bushe, Amy Harte and Leah Carey (0-1 each) also featured.

At adult level, there were numerous West Cork LGFA clubs involved in county league action this past weekend. In Group 1 of the Cork LGFA Division 1, Castlehaven proved too strong for Inch Rovers in Moneyvohallane. A 5-11 to 1-2 victory was attained thanks to Mairead O’Driscoll (2-5), Ellie McCarthy (1-2), Ellen Connolly, Hannah Sheehy (1-0 each), Shelley Daly and Siobhan Courtney (0-2 each) scores.

Clonakilty defeated Aghada 0-20 to 1-7 in Group 2 of the same division at Ahamilla. Aisling Moloney (0-7), Siofra Pattwell (0-4), Ciara Ryan, Moira Barrett, Kate O’Donovan (0-2 each), Kiya O’Mahony, Ruth Shanley and Meabh Deasy (0-1 each) were on target for the Brewery Town.

An understrength O’Donovan Rossa suffered a 4-12 to 0-6 Division 2 loss away to reigning county senior champions, Mourneabbey. Éabha O’Donovan (0-3), Kate O’Donovan (0-2) and Fionnuala O’Driscoll (0-1) scored for the All-Ireland JAFC title-holders.

In Division 3, Bantry Blues edged Bishopstown following a cracking encounter at Wolfe Tone Park. Sarah Bishop (1-4), Zara Barry (1-2), Megan McSweeney (1-1), Eve Murphy (0-3), Holly Sheehan (0-2) and Emma Spillane (0-1) scored in a 3-13 to 2-11 Bantry win. Elsewhere in Division 3, Aughaville was the venue for a terrific Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Midleton encounter. Leading by one point at the break, the West Cork LGFA side ran out 5-8 to 3-6 winners thanks to Amy McKennedy (3-1), Alaia O’Sullivan (1-3), Jennifer Collins (1-0), Rachel Leonard (0-2), Clodagh O’Neill and Maureen Keating (0-1 each) scores.