Goal-mad Ilen Rovers crowned county U21 champions

May 18th, 2024 4:30 PM

By Ger McCarthy

The victorious Ilen Rovers team. Back from left, Padraig Kiely, Dwane O'Driscoll, Josephine Carey, Rachel Hickey, Cliodhna Herlihy, Maria Connolly, Saoirse Harte Leonard, Meg Walshe, Kate Carey, Leah Carey, Victoria Haffner, Emma Hurley, Keelin Murphy, Amy Harte, Alannah Cawley, Clodagh Hickey, Alice Bushe, Chloe Harte, Kellie Lynch, Mary Bushe, Tommy Ryan and Eilish Murphy. Front from left, Maebh Collins, Sarah Keating, Diana Rose Coakley, Anna Hurley, Anna Collins Eimear Carey (captain), Saorla Carey, Ava Murphy, Carla O'Regan and Daisy Griffiths.

BY GER McCARTHY

ILEN Rovers beat Ballinhassig in the 2024 Cork LGFA U21E county final in Ahiohill.

Four first-half goals handed the West Cork club a commanding 4-5 to 0-5 interval lead. From there, Ilen dominated the second period and ran out convincing winners to capture the E grade’s U21 county trophy.

Kate Carey (3-5) and Maebh Collins (3-1) top scored for a Rovers team in which Keelin Murphy (1-1), Emma Hurley (0-2), Alice Bushe, Amy Harte and Leah Carey (0-1 each) also featured.

At adult level, there were numerous West Cork LGFA clubs involved in county league action this past weekend. In Group 1 of the Cork LGFA Division 1, Castlehaven proved too strong for Inch Rovers in Moneyvohallane. A 5-11 to 1-2 victory was attained thanks to Mairead O’Driscoll (2-5), Ellie McCarthy (1-2), Ellen Connolly, Hannah Sheehy (1-0 each), Shelley Daly and Siobhan Courtney (0-2 each) scores.

Clonakilty defeated Aghada 0-20 to 1-7 in Group 2 of the same division at Ahamilla. Aisling Moloney (0-7), Siofra Pattwell (0-4), Ciara Ryan, Moira Barrett, Kate O’Donovan (0-2 each), Kiya O’Mahony, Ruth Shanley and Meabh Deasy (0-1 each) were on target for the Brewery Town.

An understrength O’Donovan Rossa suffered a 4-12 to 0-6 Division 2 loss away to reigning county senior champions, Mourneabbey. Éabha O’Donovan (0-3), Kate O’Donovan (0-2) and Fionnuala O’Driscoll (0-1) scored for the All-Ireland JAFC title-holders.

In Division 3, Bantry Blues edged Bishopstown following a cracking encounter at Wolfe Tone Park. Sarah Bishop (1-4), Zara Barry (1-2), Megan McSweeney (1-1), Eve Murphy (0-3), Holly Sheehan (0-2) and Emma Spillane (0-1) scored in a 3-13 to 2-11 Bantry win. Elsewhere in Division 3, Aughaville was the venue for a terrific Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Midleton encounter. Leading by one point at the break, the West Cork LGFA side ran out 5-8 to 3-6 winners thanks to Amy McKennedy (3-1), Alaia O’Sullivan (1-3), Jennifer Collins (1-0), Rachel Leonard (0-2), Clodagh O’Neill and Maureen Keating (0-1 each) scores.

*****

