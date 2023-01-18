Goal hero Russell Crowley fires Castlelack U12s into last 32

WEST Cork club Castlelack has qualified for the national stages of the SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Trophy competition.

The Brinny club booked their place in the last 32 of the newly-introduced SFAI U12 National Trophy for clubs knocked out of the early rounds of the national cup.

Ahead of their recent third-round trip to Lakewood Athletic, Castlelack’s U12s underlined their pedigree with terrific back-to-back victories. A 4-2 first-round success after extra-time away to Carrigaline Hibernians preceded an even better 3-2 second round defeat of Blarney United.

On their travels for the third consecutive round, Castlelack held their Cork Schoolboys League opponents scoreless until the final minute of last weekend’s third round clash in Lakewood.

Russell Crowley was the West Cork side’s hero, popping up with a late winner to secure a 1-0 triumph. Crowley, Tadgh Hickey, Andrew Ferguson, Aaron Harrington and Jack Twomey’s combined efforts helped Castlelack register a memorable win and place in the national stages.