Garnish and Goleen set to face off in County Semi-Final

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

It’ll be an all-West Cork County Junior B football semi-final this weekend as Garnish and Goleen meet this Sunday (12th) at 2pm in Bantry.

Garnish ran out comfortable winners over Lismire in the quarterfinal by 2-12 to 1-7. The Beara outfit were comfortable enough throughout the game but coach Cormac O’Neill feels they’ll have to up their standards if they're to overcome Goleen. ‘We played some nice football but there’s still some room for improvement. I feel we’ll need to up it quite a bit when we’re facing Goleen in the semi-final’.

Promotion to Junior A was the main aim for Goleen this season, and with that in the bag they’re now chasing a historic County title. The Carbery men defeated Dungourney in the quarters by 1-9 to 1-5. Darren O’Donovan excelled for the black and gold kicking 1-4 in a man-of-the-match display.

This game is set up to be a tough battle of two teams with their eyes on the big prize. If you’re a fan of West Cork football, Bantry is the place to be this Sunday.