Gabriels and Rossas in junior B quarter-finals

June 13th, 2025 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Gabriel Rangers' James O'Regan in action.

TWO West Cork sides will be in Co-op Superstores county confined junior B hurling championship quarter-final action this weekend.

On Sunday, Gabriel Rangers take on Crosshaven in Castletownkenneigh while O’Donovan Rossa face Castletownroche in Carrigadrohid, both games throw-in at 3pm.

Gabriels won all three games in their group so will be coming into this county quarter-final with momentum. Their task this weekend is tough, as Crosshaven had the best record out of second placed sides in the round-robin, with two wins and a scoring difference of plus eight. The Ballydehob club beat Rathpeacon (0-15 to 2-7), Brian Dillons (1-21 to 2-7) and Castletownroche (1-14 to 0-9) so far and will hope to progress to the last four.

Meanwhile, O’Donovan Rossa have only won one game so far (beating Lough Rovers 1-9 to 0-11), losing one (2-22 to 1-8 against Ballyclough) and receiving a walkover from Bantry Blues in the other. Their opponents Castletownroche won two games before losing to Gabriels.

