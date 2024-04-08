Frustrated Fiona Everard vows to learn lessons from World Cross-Country debut

FIONA Everard’s debut at the World Cross-Country Championships in Belgrade was a baptism of fire.

The Bandon AC athlete, who won the 2023 national senior cross-country title, was frustrated with her 63rd-place finish in the senior women’s race run in sweltering heat.

‘It was so rough,’ the Enniskeane woman said after crossing the finish line in a time of 36:35, just ahead of Irish team-mate Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) in 65th.

‘I felt prepared going into it, and I knew I wasn’t going to be up near the front but I wanted to be a bit competitive. It’s annoying when you finish a race knowing that wasn’t your best. It’s frustrating.’

Everard will take learnings from this experience, such as ‘being tougher and hanging on’, as she competed against the best in the world, with Kenya enjoying a one-two-three, with Beatrice Chebet winning in 31:05.