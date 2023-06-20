FIXTURE DETAILS: Cork will face Roscommon on Saturday

JOHN CLEARY’S Cork side will come up against Roscommon in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday June 24th at 2pm, live on GAAGO.

After beating Mayo last Sunday by 1-14 to 1-11, the Rebels earned themselves a home draw in the All Ireland preliminary quarter finals.

Roscommon got the away draw after their loss to Kildare last weekend.

The last time Cork faced the Connacht side in the championship was in a 2019 Super 8’s match in Pairc Ui Rinn, which ended in a 4-9 to 3-9 defeat.

If Cork are to progress, they will face either Dublin, Derry or Armagh in the All Ireland quarter finals, they can’t face Kerry because of their meeting in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at the start of the month.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kildare play Monaghan in O’Connor Park, Tullomore at 4.45pm and Donegal come up against Tyrone at 7pm, both those matches are live on GAAGO.

On Sunday, Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo face off in Pearse Stadium at 3pm, live on RTE One.