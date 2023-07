FIXTURE DETAILS: All-Ireland road bowling weekend

THE full programme for All-Ireland road bowling weekend in Ballincurrig is as follows:

SATURDAY, JULY 8TH

10am: Boys’ U12 final – Eoghan Hickey (Cork) v Jack O’Reilly (Armagh).

11.15am: Boys’ U16 final – John O’Donoghue (Cork) v Oisin Gribben (Armagh).

12.30pm: Girls’ U16 final – Emma Hurley (Cork) v Megan O’Reilly (Armagh).

1.45pm: Men’s veteran final – Philip O’Donovan (Cork) v Johnny Kelly (Armagh).

3.15pm: Women’s intermediate final – Ciara Buckley (Cork) v Aoife Trainor (Armagh).

SUNDAY, JULY 9TH

10am: Men’s junior B – Noel O’Regan (Cork) v Jake Cullen (Armagh).

2pm: Men’s senior final – David Murphy (Cork) v Thomas Mackle (Armagh).

Boys’ U12 – Played in; start line (muddy gap), finish (Moore’s gate). Boys’ U16 – Smart’s Bar start line to novice line. Intermediate women and girls’ U16 – playing in start at novice line and finish at Moore’s gate. Senior, junior B and veteran men – start at Smart’s Bar line and finish at O’Connell’s green.