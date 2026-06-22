Five Skibbereen rowers earn Ireland call-ups

FIVE Skibbereen Rowing Club athletes will race for Ireland in a busy summer on the water.

At the Home International Regatta at the London Docklands on July 25th, Skibbereen rower Abigail Fowler has been named in the junior women sculling squad alongside Abby O’Sullivan (Lee RC), Niamh O’Brien (Cork BC) and Roisin O’Donovan (Shandon BC).

The Coupe de la Jeunesse takes place in Lucerne on July 25th and 26th, with Gracie Bates (Skibbereen RC) joining forces with Brigid Mahon (Fermoy RC) in a junior women's pair.

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The U19 World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, running from August 6th to 9th, will see three Skibbereen rowers fly the West Cork flag on the big stage.

Holly O’Flynn, Sam Wheeler-O’Brien and Mattias Cogan all competed at the U19 European Championships in May, and have earned selection once again.

O’Flynn, from Baltimore, will partner Gaby Nagle (Fermoy RC) in the junior women's double sculls again. At the Europeans, they finished second in the B final.

Sam Wheeler-O'Brien, from Ballydehob, and Harry McCartney (Methodist College Belfast) have been selected in the junior men's double sculls, and will be keen to build on their B final success at the U19 Europeans.

Schull teen Mattias Cogan, shortlisted for Rowing Ireland’s prestigious Young Male Rower of the Year award last year, is one to watch. With a habit of setting Irish indoor rowing records, he has already competed at the World U23s in 2025, underlining his reputation as one of the country’s most exciting young rowers. Mattias will join Evan O’Byrne (St Michael’s RC) in the junior men’s pair in Plovdiv. At the U19 Europeans, this duo finished sixth in the A final, narrowly missing out on fourth place.