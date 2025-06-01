Fiona Everard and Darragh McElhinney run fast times in Belgium

FIONA Everard took a whopping 24 seconds off her 5000m personal best to run an impressive new PB at the IFAM outdoor meet in Brussels last weekend.

The Enniskeane athlete was in action at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenge event as she posted 15:49.79, which is a huge jump from her previous 5000m best from last year of 16:13.90. Everard is hoping to go even faster in the weeks ahead and has targeted an upcoming 5000m meet in Paris.

Meanwhile, Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney also posted a fast time at the IFAM meet, finishing third in the men’s 5000m in 13:26.48. This is his fastest 5000m time since 2022, and follows on from his win in the 1500m at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet earlier in the month.

Also, Kilbrittain’s Nicola Tuthill finished fourth in the women’s hammer at the Halplus Werfertage meeting in Germany, with her best throw of 69.68 metres.