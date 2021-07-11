Fineen Wycherley makes his senior Ireland debut in huge win

BANTRY man Fineen Wycherley made his senior Ireland debut when he came off the bench in the 71-10 hammering of the USA in the Aviva on Saturday night.

It was a proud moment for 23-year-old Wycherley who replaced Ryan Baird after 58 minutes in this huge ten-try Ireland win, and with Skibbereen's Gavin Coombes making his first start at this level, it meant that there were two West Cork men on the pitch at the same time for the final quarter.

Wycherley grew up in Coomhola outside Bantry and played his underage rugby with Bantry Bay RFC where he learned his trade. He has already racked up over 60 appearances for Munster and earlier this year signed a two-year contract extension.

Gavin Coombes also made his mark against the USA, powering over the line late on for his first senior international try to cap off an impressive performance.

A memorable night for two West Cork men who will, no doubt, be back on this stage for more.