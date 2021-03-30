Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley and Jack Crowley all sign deals with Munster

THE West Cork trio of Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley and Jack Crowley have all signed deals with Munster.

Fineen Wycherley (23) has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension, having impressed again this season. He has made 56 appearances in total for Munster, including 15 this campaign before he got injured against the Scarlets in March.

His younger brother Josh (21) has signed his first senior contract, a two-year deal, and will be with the senior squad from next season. Josh, in his final year in the Academy, made his Munster senior debut against the Cardiff Blues in October and also caught the eye in Munster’s Champions Cup win against Clermont Auvergne in December.

Also, the highly-rated Jack Crowley, who came through Bandon RFC, moves to the senior ranks on a two-year deal. A first-year Academy player, the Innishannon man (21) made his Munster senior debut away against Ulster in January.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan commented: ‘We are delighted to bring through this next crop of talented players. Throughout this season in particular we have seen where and how they all add value when taking their opportunities at Munster ‘A’ and senior level. It’s exciting to oversee their continued progression as this group of ambitious young players strive for success in the red jersey and commit their futures to Munster Rugby.’