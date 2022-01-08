Fernandes to light up Limerick after signing for Treaty United

DRIMOLEAGUE soccer star Denzil Fernandes is hoping to light up Limerick after signing for Treaty United.

The former Drinagh Rangers starlet, now 23 years old, will line out with the Limerick outfit in the 2022 League of Ireland First Division.

In recent seasons, Fernandes has plied his trade with Shelbourne where he won promotion twice from the First Division; first, in 2019 after he joined the Dublin club mid-season and second, last year, when he was part of the league-winning Shels squad.

The talented winger previously played with Cork City U19s and Cobh Ramblers before joining Shels in the summer of 2019. Now, Fernandes, who has Premier Division experience, will hope to add some magic to a Treaty United team managed by Tommy Barrett. Last season, the Limerick club finished fourth in the First Division and qualified for the play-offs where they lost to UCD, 4-2 on aggregate.

The First Division season kicks off on February 18th when Treaty United play Wexford. Fernandes, in his new club colours, will face two of his former clubs, Cork City and Cobh Ramblers, and also former City boss John Caulfield who is now in charge of Galway United.