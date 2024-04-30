Farna ’84 remembered from Crosshaven to Crookhaven

A large contingent within the group hail from West Cork, literally from Crookhaven to Crosshaven. John James Murphy from Schull, whose father Michael Pat represented West Cork in the Dáil, won his Harty Cup medal at corner back against Limerick CBS. Pat O’Callaghan from Union Hall scored two goals in the Harty Cup final in that same game (also hurled with Argideen Rangers).

A RECENT gathering of the victorious Farranferris 1984 Harty Cup and All-Ireland winning team, stimulated many memories and a flood of emotions. On the night, players travelled from Spain, London, Galway, and a large cohort from West Cork. After 40 years only one member of the panel is now sadly deceased. DJ Kiely from Tracton, passed away in 2018 after a short illness and was represented in absentia by his wife Joan and children.

The next group all hurled with the Sam Maguire’s underage hurling team: Tom Kearney, Dunmanway. Conor Noonan and Finbarr Daly from Kilmichael; Pat O'Brien from Randal Óg and Alan Murphy from Inchigeelagh; Pat Whelton and the two Tobin brothers from Courtmacsherry, Pat and Arthur hurled with Barryroe; captain and vice captain Barry Harte and Mark Foley, hailed from the Argideen club in Timoleague; Dan O’Connell from Barleyfield, Kilbrittain, won counties with his club afterwards; Aidan Crowley, uncle of the now famous Jack, represented the green and white hoops of Innishannon. Tom Kingston and DJ Kiely proudly represented the Minane club of Tracton and was also represented by Martin Casey from Crosshaven.

Seanie O’Riordan who had won a Harty Cup himself with near neighbours the North Mon, was manager and coach ably assisted by Fr John Collins who hailed from Lislee in Courtmacsherry. The most famous son on this team was Mark Foley from Timoleague, who went on to claim the ultimate honour of going up the steps of the Hogan Stand to collect the Liam MacCarthy Cup, along with sub goalie Tom Kingston in 1990. All his Farna teammates looked on from near and far away at such an achievement. DJ Kiely, Barry Harte and Tom Kingston, played minor that year in ’84 but were narrowly beaten by Limerick. In ’85 they atoned for this and won the All-Ireland along with Jim Dean in tow and followed on three years later, with an All-Ireland victory in U-21. Dan O Connell was also on that U21 team. Barry Harte went onto captain a victorious Carbery team in ’94, alongside Mark and Dan O’Connell.