EXCLUSIVE: Cork footballer Brian O’Driscoll to transfer from Tadhg MacCarthaigh to Carrigaline

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CORK senior footballer Brian O’Driscoll is in line to transfer from his home club Tadhg MacCarthaigh to Carrigaline, The Southern Star understands.

O’Driscoll currently lives in Carrigaline, where he has built a house with his fiancée Tara, and The Southern Star has learned that the Caheragh native is set to have his transfer to Carrigaline rubber-stamped by the end of the month.

Brian and his family have a proud connection to Tadhg MacCarthaigh and The Southern Star also understands that this was a tough decision for the Cork senior to make, but given the commute for training and the desire to put down roots in Carrigaline, he is set to make the move.

He captained Tadhg MacCarthaigh to the Carbery JAFC title in 2021, one of his proudest moments in football, but will now campaign in the senior A championship with Carrigaline in 2024.