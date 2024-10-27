Everard takes title in Bishopstown

LAST year’s national cross-country champion Fiona Everard from Enniskeane returned to her best with a clear-cut victory on Saturday at the Irish Universities championships which took place in ideal conditions at The Farm in Bishopstown.

Representing the University of Galway, Everard looked very strong from the start as she shared the lead with Amy Green of DCU. Over the pancake-flat 5km course, once the Bandon athlete made her move there was only going to be one winner and she crossed the line with 16 seconds to spare over Greene.

‘It was nice to win close to home,’ admitted the Enniskeane native, who also won this title in 2022 when the championship took place in March. The shorter distance and flat course proved no problem to the 26-year-old who normally prefers the tougher conditions.

‘I prefer the muddy course but I actually enjoyed this as well as I’ve run quick over 5km. I’m just back from a training camp in Font-Romeu, we were there for three-and-a-half weeks, I love that camp’.

After finishing third the week before at the Autumn International in Dublin to England’s Sopie Tarver and Ide Nic Dhomhnaill from West Limerick, Saturday’s win augurs well for Everard as she prepares to defend her title at the 123.ie National C-C Championships which this year take place at Enniskillen on November 17th over the longer distance of 7.5km.

Although it's a long trek up to Ci Fermangh, no doubt there to support Fiona again will be her parents Denise and Martin who were understandably delighted to witness another top-class performance from their daughter at the Curraheen venue.

Also impressed with Saturday’s win was Everard’s coach, Matt Lockett, who has guided her career since she moved to the University of Galway where she is now in her final year. ‘Yes, she was looking for a good hard run, she has a good base behind her now and we’re looking to the nationals in November and hopefully to make the Euro Cross team again.

‘The next few weeks is all about sharpening up a little bit, she has been on that Athletics Ireland camp in Font-Romeo and has a good block of training done. She’s probably ahead of where she was this time last year so hopefully she’s going to have a good winter again’.

The championships were organised by UCC and the hosts were amongst the medals in both races with the men finishing third and the women second, just two points behind the winner DCU. Another Bandon athlete, Lucy O’Flynn - in her first year at UCC – put up a impressive performance in such high standard competition to finish 15th and ensure the team of

Eimear Murphy, Holly Carroll, and Avril Cashman took the silver medals.