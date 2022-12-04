Everard storms to national novice cross-country glory

BANDON AC athlete Fiona Everard stormed to national novice cross-country glory at Sunday's 123.ie National NoviPreview (opens in a new tab)ce and Juvenile Uneven Cross-Country Championships hosted by St Catherine’s AC in Cork.

Everard ensured the novice title remained in Cork with a dominant ‘from-the-gun’ performance which saw her break from the field over the first lap. Everard was buoyed by her top ten finish in Donegal two weeks previous and never looked back once the decisive move had been made. Kate McDonald (Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC) ran a well-judged race to claim silver, while Laura Buckley (Dunboyne AC) followed them home for bronze.