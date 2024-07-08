Eoin Murphy finds spark with treble success in Dunmanway

BY TIM KELLEHER

EOIN Murphy from Inishbeg In Baltimore got his season off to a flyer driving three winners at the annual George Deane Memorial Day at Dunmanway on Sunday June 30th.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the season for apprentice electrician Murphy but he was on the mark three times at the weekend.

Dollars Decision is bred in the ‘purple’ out of the great mare Ballyhill Decision and the five-year-old was an easy winner of the Grade G Pace leading home Down By Crecora who is another that will not remain a maiden for too long more.

Less than 20 minutes later Murphy made it two wins. Hippie Sisu, owned The IB stables and Enniskeane publican Angelo Hannon, has been hitting the crossbar all season finishing second on his previous five starts but Murphy sent him about his business early doors and was not for catching, winning by five lengths from High Speed Efbe.

Murphy completed his treble with Ayr Paparazzi in the High Grade Pace. Owned by John Moloney from Co Clare, Biggins was the leader for most of the contest but Ayr Paparazzi picked him up in the final furlong for a half a length winning margin.

It was a good day all round for the ‘visitors’. Ronan Norton travelled down from Co Longford and Ayr Harbour, a recent winner in Annaghmore, followed up with another win leading home Spartan Warrior this time by two lengths.

The Limerick men were not to be out done on the day. Limerick hurling wing back Kyle Hayes from Kildimo drove his first winner on Someone's Fantasy. IB Felicity was the rabbit this time but Hayes produced Someone's Fantasy in a well-timed run to win by half a length. The winner is owned by Hayes and his cousin Jamie Cross.

Lady Lou was another winners for the Shannon Siders the three year old daughter of Sweet Lou followed up on her win in Lyre with another smart performance and looks a nice horse in the making for Limerick City-based Anthony O’Donnell.

Kerry man Oisin Quill took the winning drive and this completed a double for the Kenmare based farrier when he teamed up with Destin De Larre to edge out Inspire Me by a neck. The winner is owned by Quill’s father Finbarr .

The locals were back in the winners’ enclosure in the concluding two races. Holloway Road owned by Pete Hill from Leap wasn't at his best last week but was foot perfect. Comete Des Landes was in front for the majority of the contest but Hill on Holloway Road was never too far away and ran out a length winner.

Graal Du Dollar and Jamie Hurley were another pair on a redemption mission after a disappointing run last time but they set the record straight winning by eight lengths in the ultra completive Top Grade trot which has become one of the highlights on the programme.

There was no racing in the Cork region at the weekend but in the two-day Richard Phelan Memorial takes place at Lyre on Saturday July 13th and Sunday July 14th.