Enya Breen named in Ireland squad as World Cup comes into focus

ENYA Breen’s preparations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England later this summer have begun.

The Skibbereen star, who has won 29 caps for Ireland, was named in the 36-player preparation squad that met up at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, as thoughts turn towards the World Cup that begins in late August and runs through September.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool C alongside New Zealand, Japan, and Spain. Ahead of the tournament, head coach Scott Bemand’s team will undertake a series of camps before two home warm-up games against Scotland and Canada in early August.

Enya Breen has emerged as an important player for Ireland in recent years, and even captained the team against Canada and the USA; it was the first time a West Cork woman had captained the senior national team.

‘We’re excited to come back together as a group refreshed, recharged, and ready to build towards what promises to be a huge few months. The competition for places in the final World Cup squad will be fierce, and I know the players will embrace that challenge,’ Bemand said.

‘There’s great continuity within the squad, with many of the group having come through WXV1 last September, but we’ve also brought in some young talent who are hungry to make their mark.

‘Now it’s about putting in the hard work. We’ve got a valuable block of time ahead to prepare, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves in front of home support in Cork and Belfast this August.’