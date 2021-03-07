Enniskeane camogie star Orla Cronin wins her first All-Star award

ENNISKEANE camogie star Orla Cronin has joined an exclusive club after she won her first Camogie All-Star on Saturday night.

Cronin was in flying form for Cork last year as she took her game to the next level, and that was recognised when she was named at centre forward on the 2020 Camogie All-Stars team, while team-mates Hannah Looney (right half-back) and Chloe Sigerson (midfield) were also selected.

West Cork woman Cronin played every minute of Cork's four championship games in 2020, weighed in with 0-23 and made the Rebels' attack tick.

On the club front last season Cronin also inspired Enniskeane to county intermediate camogie glory and was player of the match in the final against Aghabullogue after scoring 0-13.

The 2020 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Áine Slattery (Tipperary); Shauna Healy (Galway), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Mary Ryan (Tipperary); Hannah Looney (Cork), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny); Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny); Niamh Rockett (Waterford), Orla Cronin (Cork), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny); Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny).