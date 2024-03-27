Emily Hegarty named on Irish women's four for World Cup I

SKIBBEREEN rower Emily Hegarty has been selected on the Ireland’s women’s four crew for World Cup I in Varese in April (12th-14th).

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, who missed the 2023 season through injury, will be joined in the boat by Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC) and Imogen Magner (Carlow RC).

Rowing Ireland are also sending the following crews to the opening World Cup event of this Olympic year –

Men’s Four: John Kearney (UCC RC), Andrew Sheehan (UCC RC), Jack Dorney (Shandon BC/Harvard), Ronan Byrne (Shandon RC).

Women’s Pair (qualified boat for Paris): Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway RC), Aifric Keogh (Gráinne Mhaol RC).

Men’s Pair (qualified boat for Paris): Nathan Timoney (Enniskillen Royal BC), Ross Corrigan (Portora BC).

Men’s Double (qualified boat for Paris): Philip Doyle (Belfast BC), Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC).

Women’s Single: Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC).

Men’s Single: Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast BC), Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC).