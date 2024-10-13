Eamonn Creedon captures co-driver’s national title

BY MARTIN WALSH

INCHIGEELAGH co-driver Eamonn Creedon clinched the 2024 Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship co-driver’s title on the recent Scariff-based Clare Forest Rally, the final round of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship.

While his driver Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel had secured the driver’s award (Doc Jackson Trophy) on the penultimate round in Omagh a few weeks ago, Creedon, because he had missed one round due to family commitments, still had to compete in Clare prior to which he shared top spot with Carlow co-driver Michael Coady.

With dropped scores taken into consideration, the Inchigeelagh co-driver needed a top-eight finish to win the series and the Ger Fahy Memorial Trophy. However, with Coady and his driver David Condell retiring on the first stage when they slid their Ford Fiesta R5 off the road, Creedon secured the top award.

The rally was won by Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) and co-driver Stephen O’Hanlon, who finished 5.8 seconds ahead of the Waterford/Blackpool pairing of Andrew Purcell/Liam Brennan (Ford Fiesta R5) with Mackarel/Creedon (Ford Fiesta R5) 4.3 seconds further behind in third.

Ballyvourney’s Gerard Lucey and his Kilnamartyra co-driver JJ Cremin were untroubled en route to sixth overall.

Clondrohid’s Iarla McCarthy and his Offaly driver Mike Garahy (Ford Escort) had a dominant victory in Class 10. Youghal’s Ross Ryan and Clonakilty’s Peter Keohane suffered a double puncture on the opening stage and were immediately out of the reckoning in the J1000 category; they were down in 97th place before recovering to finish 58th.