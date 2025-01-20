Dunmanway trio heading to Galway Rally next month

THE local entry for the Galway International Rally includes the Dunmanway trio of David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) and Conor McCarthy (Mitsubishi Lancer E9); Clonakilty's Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort) and Eamonn McCarthy (Honda Civic) along with Kilcrohane's Jer O'Donovan (Ford Fiesta R5).

Clonakilty's Cal McCarthy is set to miss the event as his Citroen C3 Rally2 will not be ready in time, he plans to contest the Bishopscourt Rally and the Midland Rally as shakedowns ahead of the West Cork Rally.