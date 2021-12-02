Dunmanway Town hit top spot in WCL Premier Division

DUNMANWAY Town join Kilgoban Celtic at the summit of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division, and take the number one spot with a slightly better goal difference.

Goals from Keith White, Rhys Coakley and Alan Sheehan fired Dunmanway to a 3-1 win against Togher Celtic, who replied with a Shane Crowley effort. Ballydehob missed the chance to join Dunmanway and Kilgoban Celtic on 12 points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mizen AFC on Sunday, with Ballydehob twice coming from behind. Ger O’Callaghan gave Mizen the lead two times in this one, but Ryan O’Neill and Jonathon Collins levelled on both occasions.

Drinagh Rangers’ attention last weekend was on their Munster Junior Cup Round 3 clash against Blackpool Celtic where, even by Barry O’Driscoll (H) high standards, this was an afternoon to remember. The Drinagh dangerman scored all six goals as Rangers hammered Blackpool Celtic 6-1.

***

In a crunch OBrienWaterServices.com Championship clash between two of the division’s high-flyers, it was Bunratty United who came out on top when they beat Kilbrittain Rovers 3-0. First-half goals from Martino Santandero, Colm Cleary (penalty) and Milan Vearncombe kept Bunratty in top spot.

Castletown Celtic are in second place, just two points behind Bunratty, after they defeated Drinagh Rangers B 3-2. Castletown surged 3-0 ahead with goals from Jack O’Callaghan, Niall O'Halloran and Padraig Delaney before Drinagh mounted a comeback. Kevin O’Mahony and Darren Coakley struck for two goals in four second-half minutes, but Castletown held on to win.

Beara United have moved to fourth in the table after they beat Skibbereen 3-1 away. Two goals inside the first 12 minutes, from James Harrington and David Greene O’Sullivan, gave Beara the early lead. Alex Spundov added a third in the second half before Eoin O’Donovan pulled one back for Skibb. Goals from Ronan O’Sullivan and Liam Colbert helped Courtmacsherry to a 2-0 win against Aultagh Celtic, and these are Courtmac’s first points of the league campaign.

In the WCL Women’s 7s tournament, Inter Kenmare hammered Aultagh Celtic 6-0, Drinagh Rangers beat Beara United 1-0 thanks to Catriona O’Mahony’s goal, while Katie Hennessy struck twice as Dunmanway Town beat Drinagh Rangers B 2-1, Sinead Hennessy replying for Drinagh.

In the WCL U19 League last Saturday, Dunmanway Town beat Castlelack 7-0 with goals from William Hennigan (2), Eoin Buckley, Brian O’Driscoll, Gavin Farr and an own goal.

***

The following are the fixtures for the weekend ahead:

Saturday, December 4th – WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Bunratty United v Kilgoban Celtic; 2.30pm, Sullane v Dunmanway Town.

Sunday, December 5th – PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Riverside Athletic v Ballydehob; 2.30pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Kilgoban Celtic; 2.30pm, Lyre Rovers v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Spartak Mossgrove v Mizen AFC. OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Castlelack v Skibbereen; 11am, Drinagh Rangers B v Aultagh Celtic; 11am, Dunmanway Town B v Courtmacsherry; 11am, Kilbrittain Rovers v Castletown Celtic; 2.30pm, Baltimore v Beara United.