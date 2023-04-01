Dunmanway and Kenmare face off for Women's 7s' title

DUNMANWAY Town and Inter Kenmare will face off in a winner-take-all WCL Women’s 7s’ league decider on Sunday.

The top two meet in the final game of the season, with table-toppers Dunmanway holding a one-point lead over Kenmare in second place, so both know the permutations ahead of their Sunday showdown: if Dunmanway avoid defeat they will be crowned champions, whereas Kenmare need to win to take the trophy.

Last weekend Dunmanway beat Drinagh Rangers 4-1 with goals from Michelle Love, Irene Mawe, Ruth Collins and Claire McSweeney after Rachel O'Donovan had given Drinagh an early lead. Amy Foley (2) and Grace Foley scored as Inter Kenmare beat Beara United 3-1. Marie Twomey was on target for Beara. Two days earlier Amy Foley also scored twice as Kenmare beat Beara United in the WCL Women's Cup semi-final, 2-1; Becky O’Sullivan scored for Beara.

In the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division, Drinagh Rangers’ 3-1 win against Skibbereen sees their lead stretch to 12 points over Clonakilty Soccer Club, but it’s Bunratty United in third (13 points behind with three games in hand) and Dunmanway Town (15 points behind with four games in hand) who can still challenge the leaders. In a Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup quarter-final, Colm O’Neill struck twice in eight second-half minutes as Aultagh Celtic defeated Mizen Hob B 2-0.