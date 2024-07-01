Drimoleague enjoys a good day out at Lyre races

BY TIM KELLEHER

LYRE hosted the Cork heats of the All-Ireland Trot and Pace on Sunday and both provided top-class fare.

In the trot division, eight went to post with Ferrie Des Brouets the favourite. Eoin Murphy sent Comete Des Landes to the front and was followed by Graal Du Dollar. Passing the judge for the first time, Graal Du Dollar went off stride, losing valuable ground. There was no change to the order on the last lap, with Comete Des Landes still in front but the remainder of the field were closing in. Down to the final quarter Holloway Road joined issue but Duc D'Arry was weaving his way through the field and turning for home, saw daylight and ran on to land the spoils.

‘After being drawn number seven I didn't get the best of starts and going out on the final lap we were still well back. Our next problem was traffic; it was like Drimoleague on a busy Saturday when the bus meets the Drinagh Co-Op milk truck in the middle of the village, no room at all. But when the opening came my fellow flew home. July and August will be busy and we will take our chances in the free-for-all trots at The Richie Phelan and Red John Memorials and at Ballabuidhe,’ said winning driver Denis O’Reilly from Drimoleague.

In the All-Ireland pace Teddy Camden finished off a great weekend for Drimoleague publican Derry McCarthy. This son of Stonebridge Galaxy led from the start and, despite the best efforts of IB Paddington, won by a comfortable two lengths. McCarthy also had a winner in the UK with Stateside Lockdown winning in Hellifield and Emily Rose finishing second in Tir Prince North Wales on Saturday night.

It was a good day all round for Drimoleague with Matthew O’Reilly driving two winners for his father Tadhg. In the Grade F Pace Spartan Warrior had a length to spare at the finish from Christy Brown. The brace of winners was completed in the Grade E Pace – Get Me Out Of Here led from the start, never saw another rival and eased to a length-winning margin from IB Felicity.

Have horse, will travel has always been the motto for Dublin owner Philip ‘Buster’ Gilligan, and Coalford Billy Bats recorded his second win of the season in the Grade G1 & G2 Pace. Irish Good Dream was all the rage in the betting in the Grade F Trot, and while Hippie Sisu led, veteran Brutenor was soon on his case and ran his three rivals ragged winning by seven lengths for Leap owner Pete Hill.

Hestia Malex was another to upset the odds in the Grade E & D Trot. Kieran O’Driscoll wasn't waiting for his four rivals and ran out a three-length winner from Empereur Souverain. The winner is owned by Dunmaway’s Jeremiah O’Mahony.