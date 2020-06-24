Sport

DRAWS: West Cork and Mourneabbey to clash in senior county football championship in late July

June 24th, 2020 5:24 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Mourneabbey's Doireann O'Sullivan pushes through against West Cork's Clare O'Shea during the 2019 Cork ladies' SFC final.

WEST Cork will kick off their bid for a first Cork ladies’ senior football championship title when they take on reigning champions, Mourneabbey, on July 28th.

This is a repeat of last year’s final that Mourneabbey won to complete the six-in-a-row.

West Cork, Mourneabbey and Éire Óg are all in Group A of the 2020 senior championship; Kinsale, Bride Rovers and St Vals are all in senior Group B; while Inch Rovers, Aghada and Fermoy are in senior Group C.

The top two from Group A go into the semi-finals and will be kept apart in the last four. The third place team in Group A will go to the quarter-finals where they will be joined by the top two sides from Group B and the top team from Group C – an open draw will be made at this stage.

The quarter-finals are August 22nd, the semi-finals on August 29th and the final is September 12th.

 

SENIOR

Group A – West Cork, Mourneabbey, Éire Óg.

Group B – Kinsale, Bride Rovers, St Vals.

Group C – Inch Rovers, Aghada, Fermoy.

Fixtures: July 25th – Bride Rovers v St Vals (Group B), Inch Rovers v Fermoy (Group C); July 28th – West Cork v Mourneabbey (Group A); August 3rd – Mourneabbey v Éire Óg (Group A), St Vals v Kinsale (Group B); Fermoy v Aghada (Group C); August 8th – Kinsale v Bride Rovers (Group B), Aghada v Inch Rovers (Group C); August 11th – West Cork v Éire Óg (Group A).

 

*****

INTERMEDIATE

Group A – Bantry Blues, Rosscarbery, Beara, Donoughmore.

Group B – Clonakilty, Araglen Desmonds Buí, Glanmire.

Dates: Round 1 – July 25th; Round 2 – August 3rd; Round 3 – August 8th; Semi-finals – August 22nd; Final – September 5th.

 

*****

JUNIOR A

Valley Rovers, Abhainn Dalla, Dromtarriffe, Naomh Abán, Douglas, Dohenys.

Dates: Round 1 – July 25th; Round 2 – August 3rd; Round 3 – August 8th; Round 4 – August 15th; Round 5 – August 22nd; Final – September 5th.

 

*****

JUNIOR B

Group A – Midleton, Bishopstown, O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven, Mourneabbey B.

Group B – Watergrasshill, Funcheon Gaels, St Val’s B, Courcey Rovers.

Dates: Round 1 – July 26th; Round 2 – August 4th; Round 3 – August 9th; Round 4 – August 16th; Round 5 – August 23rd; Semi-finals – September 6th; Final – September 19th.

 

*****

JUNIOR C

Group A – Carrigaline, Erins Own, Nemo Rangers, St Peters.

Group B – Mallow, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, St Colum’s, Bride Rovers B.

Dates: Round 1 – July 26th; Round 2 – August 9th; Round 3 – August 23rd; Semi-finals – September 6th; Final – September 19th

 

*****

JUNIOR D

Group A –Rockbán, Passage, Glanmire B, Lisgoold, Dohenys B.

Group B – Fermoy B, Gabriel Rangers/Muintir Bhaire, Ballinora, St Michael’s, Éire Óg B.

Dates: Round 1 – July 26th; Round 2 – August 4th; Round 3 – August 9th; Round 4 – August 16th; Round 5 – August 23rd; Semi-finals – September 6th; Final – September 19th.

 

*****

JUNIOR E

Group A – Knocknagree, Naomh Fionnbarra, Bandon, Carrigtwohill, Dripsey.

Group B – Macroom, Ballincollig, Kilshannig, Keelnameela, Grenagh.

Dates: Round 1 – July 31st; Round 2 – August 7th; Round 3 – August 14th; Round 4 – August 21st; Round 5 – August 28th; Semi-finals – September 13th; Final – September 27th.

