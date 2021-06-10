Sport

Draws made for 2021 Mid Cork divisional championships

June 10th, 2021 1:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Iveleary are current Mid Cork junior A football champions.

Share this article

THE draws for the Mid Cork divisional championships have been made. In Junior A football, Iveleary, champions for the past three years, are still involved in the 2020 county Junior championship but have been included provisionally in this season’s divisional draw.

Ross Oil Muskerry JAFC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Grenagh v Aghinagh, Ballingeary v Ballincollig, Kilmurry v Kilmichael, Éire Óg v Cill na Martra, Inniscarra v Canovee, Clondrohid v Donoughmore, Iveleary – a bye.

Ballincollig Credit Union Muskerry JBFC: Round 1 (knock-out) – Ballincollig v Kilmurry, Dripsey v Naomh Abán, Canovee v Blarney, Iveleary v Macroom, Gleann na Laoi v Inniscarra, Ballinora v Aghabullogue.

Rochestown Park Hotel Muskerry JCFC: Round 1 (knock-out) – Grenagh v Éire Óg, Clondrohid v Ballincollig, Dripsey v Aghinagh, Naomh Abán v Macroom, Kilmichael v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Cill na Martra v Blarney.

MJK Oils Muskerry JAHC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Kilmichael v Ballinora, Iveleary v Inniscarra, Éire Óg v Ballincollig, Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Donoughmore v Blarney.

Oriel House Hotel Muskerry JBHC: Preliminary Round – Ballincollig v Ballinora; Round 1 (knock-out) – Winners of Preliminary Round v Inniscarra, Donoughmore v Gleann na Laoi, Éire Óg v Laochra Óg, Blarney v Grenagh. Semi-finals will be drawn after this round,

Macroom Motors Muskerry U21 A FC (round-robin): Round 1 – Ballincollig v Inniscarra, Round 2 – Éire Óg v Ballincollig, Round 3 – Inniscarra v Éire Óg.

Macroom Motors Muskerry U21 B FC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Grenagh v Naomh Abán, Kilmurry v Aghabullogue, Ballinora v Canovee, Aghinagh v Blarney.

Macroom Motors Muskerry U21 C FC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Ballincollig v Clondrohid, Ballingeary v Inniscarra, Iveleary v Cill na Martra, Donoughmore v Kilmichael, Macroom – a bye.

The Mid Cork U21 hurling draws will be later in the season with championships to commence in late Autumn.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.