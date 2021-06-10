Draws made for 2021 Mid Cork divisional championships

THE draws for the Mid Cork divisional championships have been made. In Junior A football, Iveleary, champions for the past three years, are still involved in the 2020 county Junior championship but have been included provisionally in this season’s divisional draw.

Ross Oil Muskerry JAFC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Grenagh v Aghinagh, Ballingeary v Ballincollig, Kilmurry v Kilmichael, Éire Óg v Cill na Martra, Inniscarra v Canovee, Clondrohid v Donoughmore, Iveleary – a bye.

Ballincollig Credit Union Muskerry JBFC: Round 1 (knock-out) – Ballincollig v Kilmurry, Dripsey v Naomh Abán, Canovee v Blarney, Iveleary v Macroom, Gleann na Laoi v Inniscarra, Ballinora v Aghabullogue.

Rochestown Park Hotel Muskerry JCFC: Round 1 (knock-out) – Grenagh v Éire Óg, Clondrohid v Ballincollig, Dripsey v Aghinagh, Naomh Abán v Macroom, Kilmichael v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Cill na Martra v Blarney.

MJK Oils Muskerry JAHC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Kilmichael v Ballinora, Iveleary v Inniscarra, Éire Óg v Ballincollig, Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Donoughmore v Blarney.

Oriel House Hotel Muskerry JBHC: Preliminary Round – Ballincollig v Ballinora; Round 1 (knock-out) – Winners of Preliminary Round v Inniscarra, Donoughmore v Gleann na Laoi, Éire Óg v Laochra Óg, Blarney v Grenagh. Semi-finals will be drawn after this round,

Macroom Motors Muskerry U21 A FC (round-robin): Round 1 – Ballincollig v Inniscarra, Round 2 – Éire Óg v Ballincollig, Round 3 – Inniscarra v Éire Óg.

Macroom Motors Muskerry U21 B FC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Grenagh v Naomh Abán, Kilmurry v Aghabullogue, Ballinora v Canovee, Aghinagh v Blarney.

Macroom Motors Muskerry U21 C FC: Round 1 (losers to Round 2) – Ballincollig v Clondrohid, Ballingeary v Inniscarra, Iveleary v Cill na Martra, Donoughmore v Kilmichael, Macroom – a bye.

The Mid Cork U21 hurling draws will be later in the season with championships to commence in late Autumn.