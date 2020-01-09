Dohenys ladies win 2019 West Cork Sports Star Special Achievement Award

HAVING lost three county junior B football finals in a row between 2016 and 2018, Dohenys ladies regrouped in 2019 to win the title that had eluded them for years, and now they need to make more room in their trophy cabinet.

The Doheny ladies have been selected as the winner of the 2019 West Cork Sports Star Special Achievement Award in recognition of their determination to get back up off the canvas after being knocked down three times. There’s a lesson here for all teams in any sport.

For the Doheny ladies, this award is a tribute to their courage and perseverance as they did not wallow in self pity after losing three county finals in a row. Instead, they stuck together, regrouped and went again, and they won the 2019 Cork LGFA junior B football final by a single point, 0-9 to 0-8, against Midleton.

To add to the drama, the West Cork ladies kicked a late winning point as the club won its first county adult title.

Speaking after that win, manager Tony White said: ‘This group deserves this success. There has been a lot of heartbreak over the years but they kept coming back and now they have their reward – they are county junior B champions and will be up in junior A next season.’

This West Cork Sports Star Special Achievement Award recognises an outstanding sporting achievement and last year was won by Bantry kickboxer Lily de la Cour, who completed her collection of medals when she won gold at the 2018 WAKO European Kickboxing Championships. It meant that de la Cour has won World and European gold at junior and senior level.

The Doheny ladies will receive their award at the annual West Cork Sports Star Awards gala banquet on Saturday, January 18th.

For details on tickets to the banquet and overnight accommodation contact Lisa in the Celtic Ross Hotel directly on (023) 8848722 or [email protected]