Dohenys beat rivals to go top of Group B

DOHENYS 0-20

BANDON 1-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THIS was almost the perfect evening for Dohenys. They got the win they needed to keep their Bon Secours Cork SAFC campaign on track. They took home the local bragging rights, too. But an injury to star forward Mark Buckley is a concern ahead of the final round of Group B games on September 3rd.

Hot and humid conditions in Ballinacarriga couldn’t prevent the free-scoring Dunmanway club from racking up an impressive 0-20 to keep their campaign hopes alive, but also end Bandon’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Instead, the latter is looking nervously down.

Leading 0-11 to 1-2 at the interval, Dohenys had to withstand a ferocious Bandon third-quarter fightback before confidently seeing out the closing stages. Next up is Kiskeam where a second win in three outings would send Dohenys through.

‘We are 100 percent delighted with the victory,’ Dohenys manager Declan O’Dwyer said.

‘Coming away with a draw from our opening game against Ballingeary, and in a group of four, felt like a loss. It meant we have to win our last two games. I’m delighted with this victory and a 45-minute performance of very, very good football.’

O’Dwyer’s counterpart Colm Aherne was without a host of first-team regulars as dual commitments and players away on holidays took its toll. But there were zero complaints from the Lilywhites camp. The focus now switches to Bandon’s final group game against Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh where a victory is required to avoid a relegation dogfight.

‘There is hope going into that Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh match because if you don’t have hope, you have nothing,’ Aherne said.

‘We did have a very good third quarter (tonight) but, besides that, Dohenys were much the better side for three quarters of that game.

‘I’ve never been involved with a club suffering from so many injuries. Numbers are low with so many fellas that went to the USA and Canada and some are only back this week. It has all been very stop-start for us this year.’

Dohenys built an early lead thanks to their full-forward line of Gavin Farr (2), Mark Buckley and Keith White. All three made their presence felt throughout the evening with Farr the most impressive.

Buckley was denied a goal by a superb Pat Prendergast point-blank save before Charlie Long opened Bandon’s account.

The vibrant forward-line of Buckley, Farr (free) and Fionn Herlihy extended their team’s lead prior to Bandon’s long-ball tactic towards the small square reaping dividends.

Barry Collins caught a long delivery and instantly found the back of the net. Dohenys responded positively, however, and led 0-11 to 1-2 at half time thanks to Fionn Herlihy (two), Buckley and Farr efforts.

The third quarter belonged to a rejuvenated Bandon as Barry Collins, Jonathan Mulcahy, Conor Calnan and Darren Crowley scores reduced the deficit to two.

A mis-firing Dohenys emptied their bench after Mark Quinn and Mark Buckley scores – before the latter went off injured – set up an intriguing closing quarter.

It was 0-14 to 1-9 when Fionn Herlihy and Eoin Lavers points gave Dohenys some much-needed breathing room.

Bandon’s Darren Crowley and Jonathan Mulcahy responded with two equally impressive efforts to leave a goal between the sides. That is when Dohenys’ Keith White came to the fore. White kicked two points in quick succession (one free) and hammered the Bandon crossbar with a venomous effort.

Bandon’s attempts to stage another comeback floundered in the final third and late Aidan O’Donovan and Rhys Coakley scores sealed a deserved Dohenys victory.

Mark Buckley’s injury is a concern though, as he is a key man in their attack.

‘Mark has three weeks to get himself right. Hopefully, he will be okay,’ Dohenys’ boss Declan O’Dwyer added.

Scorers

Dohenys: G Farr 0-5 (3f); M Buckley 0-4 (1f); F Herlihy, K White (1f) 0-3 each; C O’Donovan, M Quinn, E Lavers, A O’Donovan, R Coakley 0-1 each.

Bandon: B Collins 1-2 (1m); C Calnan, D Crowley, J Mulcahy 0-2; M Cahalane (1f), C Long 0-1 each.

Dohenys: S Daly; J Farrell, D Collins, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy, B O’Donovan; C O’Donovan, J Kelly (captain); M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers; G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: R Coakley for M Quinn (43), C O’Shea for M Buckley (46, inj), Adam O’Donovan for G Farr (53), D Collins for B O’Donovan (55), Aidan O’Donovan for C O’Donovan (58).

Bandon: P Prendergast; T Desmond, B Crowley (captain), E McSweeney; C Calnan, P Murphy, C O’Mahony; D O’Donovan, J Walsh; C McCarthy, J Mulcahy, C Long; M Cahalane, R Long, B Collins.

Subs: A O’Mahony for C Long (55), M McNamara for J Walsh (55), J Calnan for J Mulcahy (60), C Burke for C O’Mahony (60).

Referee: John Enright (Glengarriff).