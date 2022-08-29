Sport

Dohenys and Mathúna’s advance to Carbery Junior B semi-finals

August 29th, 2022 2:41 PM

By Southern Star Team

Dohenys' Kevin Cotter is challenge by O'Donovan Rossa's Jack O'Brien during the Bandon Co-op JBFC quarter-final at Drimoleague on Sunday evening.

DOHENYS are through to the last four of the 2022 Bandon Co-Op JBFC following the most dramatic of one-point victories over O’Donovan Rossa in Drimoleague last Sunday evening, 1-7 to 1-6. Gareth Crowley led Dohenys to victory with a total of 1-2. St Oliver Plunketts await the Dunmanway club in the semi final.

Elsewhere, Diarmuid Ó’Mathúna beat Clann na nGael 1-16 to 1-12 in Dunmanway last Saturday to also book their place in the JBFC semi finals. Matthew Draper was the key man here for the victors as he bagged 0-7. Kilmeen will play Mathúna’s in the last four.

 

