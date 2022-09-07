Details confirmed for mouth-watering Carbery JAFC semi-final showdowns

THE BANDON Co-op Carbery junior A football championship semi-final details have been confirmed.

On Sunday, September 11th, it’s the battle of the two saints as Mary’s face James in Ballinacarriga at 2.30pm. The sides met each other in round one of the group stages with the Ballineen/Enniskeane club coming out on top 3-12 to 1-13. James shocked Ballinascarthy in the last round, winning 2-12 to 0-10 while Mary’s needed a last-gasp winning point to get over Kilmacabea, 1-13 to 2-9. This has the potential to catch fire from the get go.

Elsewhere, another repeat pairing will take place as holders Tadhg MacCarthaigh take on Argideen Rangers on Tuesday, 13th at 7.30pm in Dunmanway. The reverse fixture ended 1-7 to 0-8 in favour of the Charagh men. The Timoleague club will have a quick turnaround as their hurlers line out against Russell Rovers just three days earlier. To add to their hectic schedule, they had to go to extra time against Randal Óg in the quarter-final, a game which finished 1-14 to 0-11. Tadhg MacCarthaigh got over Carbery Rangers’ second team in the quarters by 0-8 to 0-5. They’ll be desperate to hold onto their crown.

The overall winners of this championship earn promotion to the brand new Cork premier junior football championship for 2023.

Let the battles commence.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star Sport for coverage of all four carbery JAFC quarter-finals