Defending champion Keith Cronin is top seed for the West Cork Rally

March 10th, 2025 6:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Keith Cronin (right) and Mikie Galvin were crowned the 2024 Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Champions.

THE seeded list for the upcoming Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally has been announced, with defending champion Keith Cronin the top seed.

The top ten is: 1. Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (Citroen C3 Rally2); 2. Matt Edwards/David Moynihan (Hyundai i20 Rally2); 3. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Citroen C3 Rally2); 4. Jon Armstrong/Shane Byrne (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 5. Eddie Doherty/Tom Murphy (Skoda Fabia R5); 6. Cathan McCourt/ Barry McNulty (Hyundai i20 Rally2); 7. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (Skoda Fabia Rally2); 8. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2); 9. Daniel Cronin/Donnchadh Burke (Citroen C3 Rally2); 10. Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty (VW Polo GTi R5). ]

Next Thursday’s Southern Star will feature a two-page preview of the event, the opening round of the NAPA Auto Parts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

