De Courcey ABC packing punch in new Bandon base

BY JJ HURLEY

RISING to the challenge of its increasing success, De Courcey ABC has taken up residence in an impressive new venue in Bandon.

Established six years ago in Ballinspittle by Will Rossall, the club had outgrown its home at the local GAA club.

However, one thing that has not changed is Will's commitment to his young charges. As he told The Southern Star, 'We don't get paid for this, and hand on my heart, we really, really, love to see the kids bettering themselves.

'I like to see the confidence come through.

'I hope I can guide them in some way so that they can go out and be more respectful towards things.'

For Will, anyone entering the ring comes out a different person, even if it's just sparring, as he remarks,' It's a life lesson because it teaches you not to give up, to keep going. If you can make it in there by training hard, you can make it out there.'

However, the club is a driven boxing club, and the Courcey's head coach said, 'We are a competitive boxing club, which means we want to get Irish, Munster and county titles.’

Two of its boxers will enter the ring in the national stadium in April when Alana Harrington and Nana Wirsan compete for national titles. Harrington hopes to go one better than her last appearance in a national bout, and swap her silver medal in 2022 for a gold medal in 2023.

There is little doubt that Will's enthusiasm for the sport has rubbed off on the club's 70 members, who train four nights a week in the gym behind Nyhan's former garage on the Bandon bypass.

Indeed that enthusiasm was recently recognised at an awards night at the Rochestown Park Hotel, where Cork Amateur Boxing Association nominated Will, with Ireland's head boxing coach Zaur Antia presenting the award.

Of course, balancing his full-time job as a tradesman and running the club with his fellow coaches is a tricky balancing act. De Courcey ABC’s greatest challenge is the cost of running the club with the price tag on equipment and renting premises challenging the club's finances.

Membership is crucial to continuing the club's sustainability, but this would be compensated by securing a sponsor.

Much of the work and equipment has been secured by Will reaching into his own pocket as he voluntarily offers his efforts to the club.

This club will continue to stand its ground, but having a benefactor in its corner could give De Courcey ABC real punching power.