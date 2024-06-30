David Harte selected as Ireland’s No. 1 for Olympics

DAVID Harte will become a two-time Olympian at this summer’s Olympic Games.

The two-time world goalkeeper of the year has been named on the Irish men’s squad for the Olympics in Paris, with Harte the only goalkeeper in the 16-strong squad and Jamie Carr named as a reserve.

Ringrone man Harte, who has won 242 caps for Ireland, captained the Irish men’s hockey team at the Olympics in 2016, and is one of only two survivors from the Rio Games, along with Shane O’Donoghue (Dublin). The hugely experienced goalkeeper recently won the Dutch title with his club, SV Kampong.

The venue for the hockey tournaments is the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, which was the main arena for the eighth Olympiad in 1924. Competition for the hockey runs from July 27th to August 9th, and Ireland competes in Pool B where they face Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand. Their first match will be against Belgium on July 27th.

Speaking on the official selection, Head Coach, Mark Tumilty said ‘We’re delighted to announce the team today, those selected have earned this opportunity and it’s a moment for them and their families that they deserve. I’ve always said the toughest part of my job is selecting only 16 to compete, and our thoughts are also with those members of the group who have missed out on selection. I am proud of them all for getting us to where we are today.’

Men’s Hockey Team: David Harte (GK), Lee Cole, Shane O’Donoghue, Kyle Marshall, Peter McKibbin, Tim Cross, Daragh Walsh, Nick Page, Sean Murray (Captain), Michael Robson, Peter Brown, Johnny McKee, Jeremy Duncan, Matthew Nelson, Ben Walker, Ben Johnson, Jonny Lynch (R), Alistair Empey (R), Jamie Carr (R GK).