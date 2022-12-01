Dan’s the man with victory in Skibbereen 10-mile race

BANTRY man Danny Mullins won the men’s ten-mile road race in Skibbereen.

The annual Skibbereen road races (five and ten-mile races and a five-mile walk) returned after a two-year absence, and it was worth the wait.

In near perfect conditions for running at this time of year, the ten-mile race had a field of 72 runners who tackled a tough course with a number of climbs. The standard was very high with the first four finishers under the hour mark. The men’s race was won by Danny Mullins of Bantry in a time of 56.04 after a titanic battle with the 2019 winner Justin Ryan, who finished second in a time of 56.48 with John Collins of Drinagh and the Cork Track Club in third place in a time of 57.06.

In the women’s race, 2019 winner Clara Ryan of St Finbarr’s AC was an impressive winner in a time of 1.04.49, closely followed by Nollaigh O’Neill of Leevale in second in a time of 1.05.16 with Linda O’Connor of Forest Hill in third with a time of 1.06.13.

A total of 78 runners were at the start line for the five-mile race where again the standard was very high. The men’s race was won impressively by Killian Lynch of West Limerick AC in a time of 27.10 closely followed by Fergus Nugent of Eagle AC in second place clocking 27.47, and Darragh Mulcahy of St Finbarr’s AC third in 28.21.

The women’s race also had an impressive winner in Jean Lucey from Macroom in a time of 32.19, followed by Orla Hayes from Leevale in second clocking 34.26, and Ellen McCarthy from Caheragh third in a time of 35.46.

In addition, almost 40 walkers completed the five-mile course with proceeds from the event going to both Skibbereen Athletic Club and the palliative care service at Skibbereen Community Hospital.

The club would like to thank main sponsors, Fields Supervalu, West Cork Distillers, South of Ireland Petroleum, Bantry Bay Medical Centre and Drinagh Co-op, and also O’Donovan Rossa GAA Club for the use of their excellent facilities.