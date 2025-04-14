Curran: Bantry Basketball Club’s U14s among the top four teams in the country

THIS was a sit-up-and-take-notice performance as Bantry Basketball Club’s U14 boys’ team showed their quality at the All-Ireland Club Championships held in Gormanston, County Meath.

Representing the Cork County Board as league leaders, the Bantry boys showcased their outstanding talent and determination against some of the country’s top youth teams.

Drawn into a competitive group alongside the Limerick Lions, St Mary’s Castleisland, and Tramore, Bantry got off to a flying start. They opened the tournament with a convincing 56-34 win over the Limerick Lions. In their second match, they edged out Castleisland in a thrilling 37-35 battle, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Their final group stage match saw another dominant display, with Bantry defeating Tramore 47-26 and securing a place in the All-Ireland Premier Division quarter-finals.

On Sunday morning, Bantry faced the Killarney Cougars in a fiercely contested quarter-final. The Bantry boys played with great composure and teamwork, emerging victorious with a 49-40 win to earn a place in the semi-finals against tournament favourites, Éanna of Dublin.

The semi-final was a hard-fought encounter, with Bantry leading for much of the game. Despite their valiant effort, Éanna edged ahead in the final minutes to claim a narrow 45-37 victory. Although the result ended Bantry’s championship run, the performance marked a significant achievement for the young squad.

Coach Pa Curran expressed immense pride in the team’s journey: ‘We’re so delighted that we have bridged the gap between ourselves and teams like Castleisland and Éanna. We can now say that we’re among the top four teams in all of Ireland. We look forward to competing with them again in the future.’

Coach Curran also highlighted the value of the weekend beyond the scoreboard, noting the invaluable experience and skill development gained by the players throughout the tournament.

The Bantry U14 boys’ basketball team has set a high standard for future competitions and is already looking ahead with optimism. They aim to return to the All-Ireland stage in two years’ time at the U16 level, bringing with them the momentum and lessons learned from this inspiring campaign.